FIGR
Citrus 510 Cartridge 0.5G
About this product
A zesty citrus flavour paired with notes of right and fruity florals.
FIGR 510 Cartridges are designed to work with standard 510 threaded batteries. These cartridges utilize a glass chamber and ceramic heating element to produce a high-quality vaping experience. FIGR 510 Cartridges come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
