FIGR
Go Chill Afghan Kush Master Pod 0.5G
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
Floral aromas with hints of lavender and rose give way to a sweet, earthy flavour on the pull.
FIGR Master Pods are designed to work only with the FIGR Master Vapourizer. These high-THC pods use a titanium coil and organic cotton wick to deliver the best possible FIGR vaping experience. FIGR Master Pods come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
Afghan Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
881 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
45% of people report feeling sleepy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
43% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
29% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
12% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!