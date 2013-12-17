About this product

Floral aromas with hints of lavender and rose give way to a sweet, earthy flavour on the pull.



FIGR Master Pods are designed to work only with the FIGR Master Vapourizer. These high-THC pods use a titanium coil and organic cotton wick to deliver the best possible FIGR vaping experience. FIGR Master Pods come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.