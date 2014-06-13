FIGR
Go Elevate Kali Mist 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Go Elevate Kali Mist is a Sativa-dominant strain that boasts a citrusy, woody and earthy flavour profile. The strain originated in the 1990’s by crossing two sativa-dominant hybrids to create a beautifully aromatic strain. This is a favorite amongst our grow team as it fills our grow rooms with its vibrant citrus smell.
Kali Mist effects
237 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Energetic
64% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
28% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
21% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people say it helps with paranoid
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
