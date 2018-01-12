FIGR
Go Elevate Mmmosa 510 Cartridge 0.5G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Combines all the flavours of a happy hour classic – citrus, lime, and fresh mint.
FIGR 510 Cartridges are designed to work with standard 510 threaded batteries. These cartridges utilize a glass chamber and ceramic heating element to produce a high-quality vaping experience. FIGR 510 Cartridges come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
Mimosa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
628 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
10% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Anxiety
15% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
15% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!