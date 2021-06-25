FIGR
Go Steady Black Cherry Punch 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Go Steady Black Cherry Punch is an Indica-dominant hybrid with sweet cherry and citrus flavours. Its deep purple and dark forest green flowers are peppered with fiery orange pistils (hairs), giving this strain a uniquely juicy appearance.
Black Cherry Punch effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
26 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
19% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
15% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
11% of people report feeling talkative
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Cramps
3% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
3% of people say it helps with depression
Insomnia
3% of people say it helps with insomnia
