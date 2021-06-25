FIGR
Go Steady Wappa 510 Cartridge 0.5G
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Delicious fruit aromas and flavours reveal notes of juicy mango and passion fruit.
FIGR 510 Cartridges are designed to work with standard 510 threaded batteries. These cartridges utilize a glass chamber and ceramic heating element to produce a high-quality vaping experience. FIGR 510 Cartridges come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
Wappa effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
147 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
69% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
35% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
31% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!