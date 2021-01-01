Loading…
Logo for the brand FIGR

FIGR

Melon Master Pod 0.5G

About this product

Big juicy melon flavour with hints of cream and fruit rinds.

FIGR Master Pods are designed to work only with the FIGR Master Vapourizer. These high-THC pods use a titanium coil and organic cotton wick to deliver the best possible FIGR vaping experience. FIGR Master Pods come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!