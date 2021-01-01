Loading…
Logo for the brand FIGR

FIGR

Mixed Berry 510 Cartridge 0.5G

About this product

Sweet flavours of juicy, ripe berries balanced with delicate floral notes.

FIGR 510 Cartridges are designed to work with standard 510 threaded batteries. These cartridges utilize a glass chamber and ceramic heating element to produce a high-quality vaping experience. FIGR 510 Cartridges come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!