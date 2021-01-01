FIGR
Mixed Berry Master Pod 0.5G
About this product
Sweet flavours of juicy, ripe berries balanced with delicate floral notes.
FIGR Master Pods are designed to work only with the FIGR Master Vapourizer. These high-THC pods use a titanium coil and organic cotton wick to deliver the best possible FIGR vaping experience. FIGR Master Pods come in a variety of all-natural flavours to choose from.
