About this product
Five Founders' High CBD Oil is a high cannabinoid oil formulation that delivers 100mg/mL of CBD with an extremely low level of THC. Produced using strict manufacturing standards, Five Founders is designed to deliver the highest of quality while providing excellent consumer value.
This naturally gluten-free, pharma-grade oil is made using a premium olive oil as the carrier oil.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Five Founders
Five Founders is a recreational cannabis brand that aims to delight consumers by offering quality cannabis products and exceptional value.