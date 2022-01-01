About this product
This sweet, tangerine scented sativa-dominant strain boasts a unique flavour profile of diesel and citrus. A humidity control pack is included to maintain optimal freshness. 100% flower (no trim).
Lineage: East Coast Sour Diesel x Tangie
Format: 5 x 0.5g
THC: 15-20%
CBD: <1%
About this brand
Five Founders
Five Founders is a recreational cannabis brand that aims to delight consumers by offering quality cannabis products and exceptional value.