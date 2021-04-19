Flint & Embers’ GSC Kush is robust and refined, immersing you in sweet notes of savoury chocolate and coffee with lingering aromas of crushed pepper.



Flint & Embers’ GSC Kush (GSC x Conspiracy Kush) is a full-flavoured hybrid. Robust and refined, this cultivar immerses you in sweet notes of savoury chocolate and coffee with lingering aromas of crushed pepper. Naturally grown in microclimate conditions inspired by the unique environments each plant thrives in - GSC Kush pre-rolls are single strain, whole bud, milled to perfection and evenly rolled with 100% eco-friendly papers. Every pack of pre-rolls comes in a reusable kit with a humidity pack that locks in freshness for joints that are ready when you are.