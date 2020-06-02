The Flowermate CROSS is designed for all dabbers and herb lovers. Equipped with 2 separate chambers and mode settings, a beautiful finishing, a higher-standard chip tech, along with the peculiar design for dual professional functions, this whole package will bring you the beyond experience ever!
Designed and engineered in California, USA, Flowermate Technology has devoted to engineering the most user-friendly portable, price competitive, and high-quality vaporizers in the world. Flowermate is on a mission to elevate your vaping experience in the healthiest, most natural, and efficient way.