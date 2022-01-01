A high THC, indica-dominant cultivar flaunting violet leaves, bright orange pistils and a pungent aromatic profile of apple, berries, herbs & citrus.



Dark green. Deep purple. Formulated by the crossing of Black Cherry Pie and Purple Punch genetics, BC Black Cherry Punch is a high THC, indica-dominant cultivar flaunting violet leaves and bright orange pistils. With a unique profile that offers pungent aromatics reminiscent of freshly baked goods, it is a popular choice for consumers.