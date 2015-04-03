Flowr
BC Black Cherry Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-Pack
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
BC Black Cherry is a potent, Indica-dominant cultivar with a pungent aromatic profile of crisp apple, tart berries, fresh herbs and citrus zest.
Formulated by the crossing of Black Cherry Pie and Purple Punch genetics, BC Black Cherry Punch is a potent, Indica-dominant cultivar flaunting violet leaves and bright orange pistils. It’s dark green and deep purple with a unique profile that offers pungent aromatics reminiscent of freshly baked goods.
Black Cherry OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
76 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
42% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Anxious
3% of people say it helps with anxious
Dry eyes
3% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
