BC Mango Melon OG is a potent cross between Watermelon Zktlz x Tahoe Hydro OG. Its dense and unique buds are visually stimulating. Dark and light green buds, with pops of light purple through a blanket of frosty trichomes. BC Mango Melon OG pulls in a distinct nutty aroma, underscored by a warm lavender finish. Its flavour is like a warm cup of tea on a cool day.