Captain Fogg's TERPSauce - Golden Beaver Farms Lemon Kush
About this product
No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid
Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes
Natural
Organic
GMO-Free
No PG, PEG, or VG
A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.
About this strain
Lemon Kush, also known as "Cali Lemon Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain. The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.
Lemon Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
