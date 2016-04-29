Foray is an accessible entry point for anybody – at any stage of their cannabis journey. Foray’s Blackberry Cream is a THC dominate formulation and is an approachable potency for anyone on their cannabis journey. Whether you're new to vaping cannabis or well experienced, Foray's Blackberry Cream is sure to satisfy. Blackberry Cream has fresh, leafy green notes, followed by crisp citrus, and is influenced by the Blackberry Cream strain. The finish is slightly dry and woody with a smooth vanilla sweetness. This premium distillate is in a no-leak cartridge and is attached to a rechargeable battery. Foray is an approachable brand that aims to both celebrate and guide one's foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting them to see cannabis differently.