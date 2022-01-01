This recipe took time to perfect but it was well worth it! We've taken our Foray signature premium white chocolate and spiced it up with all natural cinnamon flavour to make you feel warm this winter.

Foray Chocolate is made with cocoa originating from a single source in Ghana and are designed using cannabis distillate; thereby, removing noticeable cannabis taste and smell. All of our chocolate products are proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by our team of experts, and tested rigorously to ensure a high quality, consistent dosage with each use.