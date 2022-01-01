About this product
With a relaxing blend of blackberry and lavender, our CBN:CBD chews are so delicious they'll have you dreaming of more. Each pack contains 300 mg of CBD and 75 mg of CBN. Love them? You're in luck! This delicious product is available in a larger, 30-pack format as well!
About this brand
Foray
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+