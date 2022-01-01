About this product
A delicious mix of pear and papaya, these soft chews have been specially designed for a faster onset than our current chews. Made with no artificial colours or flavours, and available in a 4 pack of 2.5mg THC chews, Foray soft chews are made to be approachable on your cannabis journey.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Foray
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+