About this product
Each piece contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. This delicious, well balanced combination of juicy peach and mango taste was designed by the former head of Canada’s Smartest Kitchen, renowned for developing cutting-edge food products. Made from a Sativa/Indica blend, Foray Soft Chews are proudly developed and manufactured in Charlottetown, PEI by our team of experts.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Foray
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+