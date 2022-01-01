These Pineapple Orange Soft Chews from Foray contain 10 mgs of CBD and less than 0.5 mgs of THC per piece and they come in a pack of two. Medical cannabis patients can expect a balanced, juicy citrus and pineapple flavour. Foray Pineapple Orange Soft Chews are made with CO2-extracted distillate. They are gluten free and vegan. Soft chews edibles are a deliciously discreet way to consume your medical cannabis.



Each package of 2 Pineapple Orange Soft Chews Edibles is equivalent to a 1 gram deduction from your medical allotment. The product image and label are provided for illustrative purposes only. The potency and concentration of this product may vary by batch.