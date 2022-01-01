About this product
These Pineapple Orange Soft Chews from Foray contain 10 mgs of CBD and less than 0.5 mgs of THC per piece and they come in a pack of two. Medical cannabis patients can expect a balanced, juicy citrus and pineapple flavour. Foray Pineapple Orange Soft Chews are made with CO2-extracted distillate. They are gluten free and vegan. Soft chews edibles are a deliciously discreet way to consume your medical cannabis.
Each package of 2 Pineapple Orange Soft Chews Edibles is equivalent to a 1 gram deduction from your medical allotment. The product image and label are provided for illustrative purposes only. The potency and concentration of this product may vary by batch.
About this brand
Foray
Designed for the curious, we aim to celebrate and educate your foray into cannabis, ultimately inviting you to see cannabis differently. Foray is not only a trusted cannabis provider - we're a partner, a guide, and a facilitator of your experience. 19+