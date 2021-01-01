Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Fume

Fume

Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin 1g

Buy Here

About this product

Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin was extracted by FUME using craft grown flower from Safari Flower Company. BCP’s unique terpene profile of farnesene, limonene, caryophyllene and linalool gives the product a dark cherry flavour with sweet apple and grape notes. Our Hash Rosin is a first press made using premium quality 45u – 120u ice water bubble hash. From start to finish the product was handled with an uncompromising level of care to create pungent and fresh extract.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!