Fume
Orange CKS Full Spectrum Oil Pax Pod
About this product
Orange CKS - Full Spectrum Oil is a limited edition, full-spectrum extract from our TR Signature line. Orange CKS’s sweet citrus aroma and robust cannabinoid profile provide connoisseurs a sweet flavour and a full entourage effect. The Orange CKS strain is sourced from Gage Cannabis and processed using Fume’s solventless terpene extraction method followed by a proprietary CO2 extraction to create a premium Full Spectrum Oil. Full Spectrum Extracts made with Canada’s premier single harvest, craft grown flower.
