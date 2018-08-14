About this product

JD OG is an indica-dominant strain with lineage tracing back to the sunshine state of Florida. This strain carries fruity notes of grapefruit paired with earthy pungency. Its signature aroma is tantalizing with a hint of floral sweetness. JD OG is flavorful and well-balanced on the tongue with a sour, cheesy taste. This strain is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. JD OG is cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. All pre-rolls are prepared exclusively using milled full-flower buds. You can identify JD OG by its large mint green buds and vibrant orange hairs.