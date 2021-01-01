About this product

Strawberry Fire OG is a balanced hybrid that marries Strawberry Cough and Fire OG. It hits the nose with a sour scent that mutes into a smooth berry sweetness. This sweet-yet-skunky aroma is fueled by the strain’s OG lineage. Strawberry Fire OG is balanced out by a robust terpene profile with limonene and myrcene dominance. This creates a refreshing candied sweetness with a lush berry aftertaste. Strawberry Fire OG is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. The buds are cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. All pre-rolls are prepared exclusively using milled full-flower buds. You can identify Strawberry Fire OG by its deep green buds and strawberry-blonde hairs.