We brought vapes to the masses. We made pre-roll multi-packs even more accessible. So, here at General Admission why not combine the best of both? We followed our imagination, and let fun be our inspiration, in developing our first infused pre-roll line. Sourced from quality whole-flower cultivars, infused with our signature distillate and dusted in premium kief, this is not just any squish in a stick. General Admission Banana Kush Distillate Infused pre-rolls takes you on a tropical limbo along the dank, dusty trail of OG Kush mixed in with the sweet aroma of overly ripe banana trees lining this magical highway.