Made for the masses, General Admission vapes are all about flavour. Big. Bold. Bringing people together. General Admission uses the power of taste to encourage moments of discovery. We create quality THC distillate infused with botanical terpenes that complement the natural aromas of our strain selection. Blue Rocket delivers the fruity aromatic you expect from this electric flavour. Dive into this unique and full-bodied berry flavour with a bright and sweet finish.