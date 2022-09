General Admission is bringing high quality live resin vapes to the masses. Live resin cartridges give you the premium experience of live concentrates in an easy to use format. Guava Chemdawg Live Resin packs tart, tangy and a burst of citrus flavour in every cart. With notes of fresh guava juice and a hint of diesel, this Live Resin vape takes its chemdawg lineage to sweet new heights.