Made for the masses, General Admission vapes are all about flavour. Big. Bold. Bringing people together. General Admission uses the power of taste to encourage moments of discovery for everyone to partake. We create quality THC distillate infused with botanical terpenes that complement the natural aromas of our strain selection. Bright, crisp and juicy; take a dive into our Honeydew Boba. Creamy and sweet notes of fruit and tapioca with a hint of spice, Honeydew offers a high THC potency with a slice of melon.