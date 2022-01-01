This is the first live launch under General Admission and with it brings a high-quality live resin to the masses — a serious game changer.



This is a live cannabis vape extract that hits like no other. Made from freshly frozen cannabis then extracted in exclusive small batches, this live resin cartridge gives you the premium experience of live concentrates in an easy-to-use format; all you need is a 510 battery. Give it a try and you'll see exactly what we mean. Smooth, heavy, lush and fruity. This is the first live launch under General Admission and with it brings a high quality live resin to the masses — a serious game changer.