Our Pineapple Daze cart is an ode to that deliciously sweet, refreshing, frozen pineapple treat from back in the day. Picture aromas of sweet, juicy, freshly cut pineapple, plus green melon. On the palate it's slightly acidic, round and creamy. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes. With this vape you have everything you need for a great time. Compatible with 510 thread devices. Device not included.