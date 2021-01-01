Loading…
First Class Funk 1g Blunt

by Ghost Drops

THC = 23-27%
Lineage = GMO x Jet Fuel Gelato
Dominant Terpenes = Limonene, T-Caryophyllene, Linalool, Myrcene
Aroma = dank, funky, creamy, with a dense hit of jet fuel
Flavour = fermented anise and fennel, with a gassy aftertaste

The Ghost Drops cut is produced in collaboration with Unlicensed Producer, Cultivating Happiness and Mother Labs and grown in BC by Indigenous owned and operated craft micro-cultivator JBuds Cannabis.

Ghost Drops Blunts use whole, fresh flower with no trim or shake.
From the legacy market to the legal market, Ghost Drops defines cannabis quality. The future of cannabis culture is where we decide to take it.