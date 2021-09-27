Glacial Gold
Anytime 1:1 Vape - Berry Lemonade
About this product
Anytime 1:1 Vape is a balanced CBD and THC profile for new and experienced consumers. Berry Lemonade is inspired by fresh-picked berries and citrus terpenes found in cannabis. The mild botanical terpenes are naturally derived from plant compounds, nothing artificial, and no additives (PG/VG). Glacial Gold distillate is processed through a patented closed loop, chilled-alcohol extraction method. Cartridges are made with stainless steel components and a ceramic atomizer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!