Glacial Gold
Anytime 1:1 Vape - Glacial Fresh Mint
About this product
Anytime 1:1 Vape is a balanced CBD and THC profile for new and experienced consumers. Glacial Fresh Mint is inspired by refreshing alpine aromas from BC and terpenes found in cannabis. The mild botanical terpenes are naturally derived from plant compounds, nothing artificial, and no additives (PG/VG). Glacial Gold distillate is processed through a patented closed loop, chilled-alcohol extraction method. Cartridges are made with stainless steel components and a ceramic atomizer.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!