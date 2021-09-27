About this product
Glacial Gold CBD distillate (100 mg/g) blended with organic MCT oil. Each drop contains appx. 3 mg CBD (2850 mg CBD per bottle). Glacial Gold distillate is processed through a patented closed-loop chilled alcohol extraction process including multi-stage refinement, purification, and distillation. Distilled Oils are made from high purity molecules with versatile applications and are a distinct alternative to full-spectrum extracts.
OFFERED IN:
• 28.5 g / 30 ml glass bottle with dose-controlled dropper
• Each drop contains approximately 3 mg CBD
POTENCY:
• 100 mg/g CBD (2850 mg total/bottle)
• <3 mg/g THC
OFFERED IN:
• 28.5 g / 30 ml glass bottle with dose-controlled dropper
• Each drop contains approximately 3 mg CBD
POTENCY:
• 100 mg/g CBD (2850 mg total/bottle)
• <3 mg/g THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Glacial Gold
Nothing to hide. At Glacial Gold we provide unparalleled access behind the scenes, with full transparency into how our products are made and why we exist.
We’ll guide you through the formulation process, from why we choose specific ingredients, to the intention behind our products.
We’ll guide you through the formulation process, from why we choose specific ingredients, to the intention behind our products.