Glacial Gold
Distilled CBD 50 Oil
About this product
Glacial Gold CBD distillate (50 mg/g) blended with organic MCT oil. Each drop contains appx. 1.5 mg CBD (1425 mg CBD per bottle). Glacial Gold distillate is processed through a patented closed-loop chilled alcohol extraction process including multi-stage refinement, purification, and distillation. Distilled Oils are made from high purity molecules with versatile applications and are a distinct alternative to full-spectrum extracts.
OFFERED IN:
• 28.5 g / 30 ml glass bottle with dose-controlled dropper
• Each drop contains approximately 1.5 mg CBD
POTENCY:
• 50 mg/g CBD (1425 mg total/bottle)
• <3 mg/g THC
