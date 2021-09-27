Glacial Gold
Distilled THC 30 Oil
About this product
Glacial Gold THC distillate (30 mg/g) blended with organic MCT oil. Each drop contains appx. 1 mg THC (855 mg THC per bottle). Glacial Gold distillate is processed through a patented closed-loop chilled alcohol extraction process including multi-stage refinement, purification, and distillation. Distilled Oils are made from high purity molecules with versatile applications and are a distinct alternative to full-spectrum extracts.
OFFERED IN:
• 28.5 g / 30 ml glass bottle with dose-controlled dropper
• Each drop contains approximately 1 mg THC
POTENCY:
• <1 mg/g CBD
• 30 mg/g THC (855 mg total/bottle)
