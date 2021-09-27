Loading…
Logo for the brand Glacial Gold

Glacial Gold

Session THC Vape - Glacial Fresh Mint

About this product

Session THC Vape is a full potency THC profile for cannabis enthusiasts. Glacial Fresh Mint is inspired by refreshing alpine aromas from BC and terpenes found in cannabis. The mild botanical terpenes are naturally derived from plant compounds, nothing artificial, and no additives (PG/VG). Glacial Gold distillate is processed through a patented closed loop, chilled-alcohol extraction method. Cartridges are made with stainless steel components and a ceramic atomizer.
