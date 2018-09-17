About this product
This 16" Double Matrix Perc Pedestal offers two levels of multi-layered, reinforced matrix percs which create 360° of optimally balanced smoke diffusion and water filtration. The design of this bong makes it a great choice for users looking to achieve the biggest and smoothest hits possible as the dual matrix percs provide extra levels of cooling while the additional height allows for larger hits. Due to the reinforced downstem and percs and the extra thick glass walls, this bong is also as durable as it is efficient. It features both a three-prong ice pinch and splash guard above the matrix percs giving you the option to fill the top of the chamber with ice for even smoother hits as well as preventing water from reaching your mouth.
Included for free with this item is an 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle for cool handling. There are also a number of additional upgrades and accessories available which can be added to your purchase using the drop-down menus. These include various styles of bowl pieces, nails for dabbing concentrates and downstems. More information about converting between dry and concentrate pieces can be found in our Blog and FAQ page.
Replacement items and other additional accessories can be found on our Accessories page. Information about how to clean and maintain your glass piece is located our Blog and FAQ.
Style: Bong w/ Added Percs
Dimensions: Height: 16" x Base Diameter: 5"
Joint: 18mm 90° Female
Thickness: 7mm
Weight: 2.63 lbs
Perc Styles: Two Matrix Percs
Features: Splash Guard, 3-Prong Ice Pinch, Reinforced Stem
Includes: 18mm Martini Bowl w/ Handle
Ideal Water Volume: 7 fl oz
Package Dimensions: Height: 8" x Length: 20" x Width: 8"
About this strain
Bubba OG, also known as "OG Bubba," is a popular indica marijuana strain made by crossing Pre -98 Bubba Kush with Ghost OG. The result is a super potent, sweet smelling indica. This strain is ideal for relaxing and socializing. Bubba OG is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms associated with insomnia, nausea, muscle spasms and pain.
Bubba OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with