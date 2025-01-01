About this product
Looks like it’s a GOOD DAY to garden, vibe, or take a little trip to the clouds. Whether you’re starting your morning with a sunrise sesh or just kicking back for some well-deserved chill time, this adorable, vase-style bong is here to make every hit feel like the best part of your day. ☀️💨
Designed to be as pretty as it is powerful, the Good Day Bong features a built-in downstem for ultra-smooth hits and a matching 1-gram bowl to keep things coordinated. It’s sleek, stylish, and the perfect addition to any smoke sesh—whether you’re keeping it cute on your coffee table or sneaking it onto your bookshelf as an aesthetic centerpiece.
✨ Pick Your Vibe: 🍭 Candy – A bold blue & red duo that’s as sweet as it sounds. 🐆 Leopard – A brown & black print moment, because neutrals never go out of style. 🌸 Petal – A soft pink & yellow combo for the ultimate girly, floral fantasy.
✨ Perfect for: ✔️ Morning, noon, or night—every sesh is a good one ✔️ A statement piece that doubles as home decor ✔️ Anyone who loves cute, high-quality borosilicate glassware
Good Day Bong - Petal
Go EasyBongs & Waterpipes
Go Easy
😌 Go Easy, Relax Hard 😤
Our fierce squad of leading ladies touched down in Dallas, Texas during the summer of 2020 with one grand mission: to help y'all relax no matter your skin tone, size, or who you fancy. 💘 Let's be real – self-care doesn't come in a cookie-cutter shape, but you can always count on us to suggest a blissful moment to catch a few ☁️s.
No matter where you're currently planted, Go Easy's got your back! Whether you're hustling in Texas, exploring the Big Apple 🍎, or even living la dolce vita in Milan, we've got you covered. You can order our goodies online, scoop up our products wherever we're sold, or pop into our super trendy store in Dallas, Texas! 🤠
Go Easy is a queer and woman-owned nationally featured brand, as seen in Texas Monthly, HuffPost, Vice, and more! We create high quality & aesthetically pleasing accessories, hard hitting organic smokeables, and federally legal, hemp-derived vegan gummies for every level of experience. We want to make partaking in cannabis a cuter, more stress-free experience for people of all gender expressions, and we're affordable to boot! Customers can count on our top-notch ingredients and know they're in good hands with Go Easy.
