Cookie God is a delicious peanut cookie creation. It's a house-bred cross of the popular cookies strain Do-si-dos with GOOD BUDS' unique Salty God pheno of the BC Legacy strain God Bud. It boasts a mouthwatering peanut butter cookie flavour, combined with a sweet tropical fruitiness. A zippy sativa, Cookie God has uplifting and energetic vibes.



Grown indoors in small batches, Cookie God thrives in a nurturing environment, with each batch hand harvested, hang dried, and slow cured using artisanal methods to ensure top quality. Conveniently packaged as a 1g pre-roll in unbleached organic cones, they are hand-finished and hand-packed into recyclable Ecolite Dube Tubes for optimal freshness and potency.