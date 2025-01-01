True to its name, Gluerangutan is some sticky island dank. A GOOD BUDS exclusive, this organic Hybrid is a Harambe backcross (OG Kush x GG4 x Afghani) that flourishes on our ocean-kissed, FVOPA-Certified Organic Salt Spring Island farm. Gluerangutan is bursting with sweet and sour orange-lemon zest aromas, with gassy undertones and a fresh mountain pine finish.



Grown in small batches in Living Organic Soils, each batch of Gluerangutan is hand harvested, hang dried and slow cured following artisanal legacy methods. Rolled in natural unbleached cones, Gluerangutan pre-rolls are hand-packed into recyclable Ecolite Dube Tubes, which use 50% less plastic than average dube tubes.