A small-batch blend made from Island-grown BC cannabis, cultivated on our FVOPA-Certified Organic family farm on Salt Spring Island. Using trim from plants grown in living organic soils and hang-dried to preserve flavour, this hash is gently extracted using a traditional ice water filtration process. The resulting bubble hash is carefully pressed by hand into a soft, doughy texture, then hand-cut into two 1-gram bricks. A smooth, versatile hash designed to be an everyday staple.