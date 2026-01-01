About this product
A small-batch blend made from Island-grown BC cannabis, cultivated on our FVOPA-Certified Organic family farm on Salt Spring Island. Using trim from plants grown in living organic soils and hang-dried to preserve flavour, this hash is gently extracted using a traditional ice water filtration process. The resulting bubble hash is carefully pressed by hand into a soft, doughy texture, then hand-cut into two 1-gram bricks. A smooth, versatile hash designed to be an everyday staple.
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About this product
A small-batch blend made from Island-grown BC cannabis, cultivated on our FVOPA-Certified Organic family farm on Salt Spring Island. Using trim from plants grown in living organic soils and hang-dried to preserve flavour, this hash is gently extracted using a traditional ice water filtration process. The resulting bubble hash is carefully pressed by hand into a soft, doughy texture, then hand-cut into two 1-gram bricks. A smooth, versatile hash designed to be an everyday staple.
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About this brand
GOOD BUDS
GOOD BUDS is a family-run farm on Salt Spring Island, BC. We grow house-bred genetics in Living Organic Soils to bring out their true island flavour.
Island-grown craft with character.
Smooth Island Flavour.
Island-grown craft with character.
Smooth Island Flavour.
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