Mango Cake Hash Infused Pre-Rolls combine sticky Mango Cake flower with 100% pure Mango Cake bubble hash for a smooth, flavour-forward smoke with an extra kick. Three 0.5 g pre-rolls in a shareable everyday format. Bred in-house, Mango Cake is a dessert cross of Mango Taffie and Wedding Cake. Expect ripe mango sweetness with a subtle gassy edge, followed by soft vanilla frosting and creamy cake dough on the exhale. Grown in small batches in Living Organic Soils, hand harvested, hang dried, and hand packed.