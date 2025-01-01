Mango Cake is an exotic dessert cross of GOOD BUDS’ original Mango Taffie strain with Wedding Cake. It leads with classic Mango Taffie smells of juicy mango sweetness with a gassy afterburn, followed by with sweet vanilla frosting undertones from the Wedding Cake. The dry pull tastes like ripe mangoes and orange zest, with a creamy cake dough mouthfeel on the exhale.



Grown in small batches in Living Organic Soils, each batch of Mango Cake is hand harvested, hang dried and slow cured following artisanal legacy methods. Rolled in natural unbleached cones, Mango Cake pre-rolls are hand-finished and hand-packed into recyclable Ecolite Dube Tubes, which use 50% less plastic than average dube tubes.