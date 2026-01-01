Originating from our neighbouring Gulf Island, Texada, Timewarp is a true celebration of ocean grown BC Bud. This sativa-leaning BC heirloom strain is a zippy ride through time. Timewarp hits you with juicy-sweet cherry and orange citrus flavour, coupled with a hint of pine.



Grown in small batches in Living Organic Soils, each batch of Timewarp is hand harvested, hang dried and slow cured following artisanal legacy methods. Rolled in natural unbleached cones, Timewarp pre-rolls are hand-finished and hand-packed into recyclable Ecolite Dube Tubes, which use 50% less plastic than average dube tubes.