Take a trip down memory lane with some Good ol’ Hash. These aren’t the bricks you think you know: sticky, pliable and dense, this traditional pressed hash will have you saying “smells niiiiiice”. Break out the hot knives – or add it to your favourite flower - for a retro hash experience that’s better than you remember.