About this product
A sativa-dominant strain from Good Supply.
High-quality sativa-dominant bud at a great price; Good Supply is taking it to the next level with Grower's Pick.
High-quality sativa-dominant bud at a great price; Good Supply is taking it to the next level with Grower's Pick.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Good Supply
While everyone else aspires to greatness, we aspire to goodness. Which is better than great because it doesn’t come with the pressure – or price tag – of being great. At Good Supply we celebrate good pizza, good jobs and good weed. Because at the end of the day, good weed is all we need.